Source: Mets keeping Eric Chavez, Jeremy Barnes as hitting coaches for 2024

Carlos Mendoza’s coaching staff in his first year as Mets manager will include two more familiar names: Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes, who the team will retain in 2024 as co-hitting coaches, a source told Newsday on Friday.

They join pitching coach Jeremy Hefner as confirmed holdovers from Buck Showalter’s group, with several more positions — including bench coach, infield coach and outfield coach — to be determined. Former Mets manager Willie Randolph, whom Mendoza mentioned he considers a mentor and a friend, remains in the mix for bench coach.

Mendoza said on Tuesday at his introductory news conference that hiring coaches would be a group effort, with him and president of baseball operations David Stearns having a say. They both referred to it as “a big puzzle.”

“We’re talking about building a culture, right?” Mendoza said. “Looking for people who are going to bring energy, who are going to earn the respect from players, who are going to be consistent, who are going to be prepared, who have leadership skills, who are going to be able to communicate, who are going to be able to have that tough conversation, who are going to be able to hold people accountable. That’s what we’re looking for.”

Stearns said: “For any manager, you're trying to give them a support system both in terms of coaching staff and front office support that sets them up to succeed and gives them what they want and what they need.”

With Chavez and Barnes both back on the hitting side specifically, as SNY first reported, the Mets will return to their 2022 setup, when Chavez was the hitting coach and Barnes was the assistant hitting coach.

In 2023, after other clubs were interested in hiring Barnes, they rejiggered the roles, promoting Barnes to lead hitting coach and bumping Chavez up to bench coach.

Chavez, 45, played 17 seasons in the majors with the Athletics, Yankees and Diamondbacks. Barnes, 36, transitioned to coaching after a brief minor-league career and initially was hired by the Mets prior to the 2021 season to help run the farm system.