Ya gotta be a little deluded to believe.

The Mets entered Friday with the third-worst record in the National League, and though they were technically only 3 1/2 games out of the final wild card spot, there was a veritable sea of teams ahead of them. They play some of the worst defense in baseball, with mediocre hitting and the fifth-worst ERA in the NL.

Yet, Thursday night had to give you pause.

Sure, the cellar-dwelling Marlins no-hit them for the better portion of the game, and they managed just three hits in the 3-2 win. But there was a real thrill when the trumpets sounded for Edwin Diaz’s return from the injured list, and even more of a thrill when he rebounded from a 2-and-0 count to toss a perfect ninth that featured three fastballs at more than 99 mph.

Things only went up from there: Down a run, Francisco Lindor walked and, one batter later, J.D. Martinez hit the first walk-off homer of his career.

The stadium lights pulsed, Martinez was mobbed at home plate, and — wonder of wonders — the Mets earned their MLB-leading sixth walk-off win of the year. They have the most ninth-inning RBIs than any team in baseball (38) and the highest OPS (.882). All of which kind of has to make you wonder if they have a longer type of comeback in them, the kind that saves them from second-half irrelevance.

There’s no doubt it’s a long shot, but you’ve got to at least be heartened by some of the changes they’ve implemented of late, something that Martinez partially attributed to the May 29 team meeting that kicked off an 8-4 stretch.

“I think we kind of said, ‘You know what? No one’s expecting us to do anything anymore,’ ” Martinez said. “ ’Let's just go out there and enjoy it and have fun. If we're going to lose, we’re going to lose. If we’re going to win, we’re going to win ... I've been in a lot of meetings where you kind of leave and it's just, ‘We’ve got to be better at this, this and that.’ But it was one of those meetings where you left and everyone was positive and excited to come back to the field.”

But though "vibes” don’t win ballgames, there have also been signs of concrete changes in and around the team. After their 4-2 loss to the Marlins on Tuesday, Lindor and Brandon Nimmo had a lengthy postgame discussion at Lindor’s locker that was partially attended by Carlos Mendoza (Nimmo is mired in a horrific slump, slashing .188/.278/.281 from May 13-June 13).

Players have consistently mentioned that they’re learning from each other, and Mendoza hasn’t been shy of shaking things up when necessary, such as benching a struggling Jeff McNeil, experimenting with the lineup, and immediately entrusting the closer role to Diaz upon his return from the injured list.

He also pointed out how relying on Martinez’s veteran presence has benefited the team as a whole.

“One through nine, he’s watching at-bats after at-bats, sequencing in different situations,” Mendoza said of Martinez. “He’s very vocal about it. He’s not afraid to go up to his teammates and share his thoughts. It says a lot about who he is as a player, as a teammate, what he brings to the table and it’s been a game changer, the way he expresses himself in those hitters’ meetings and how he sees the game overall from the offensive side. He brings so much. I don’t think it’s a secret. And guys go up to him, ask questions. He’ll bounce ideas off hitting coaches and myself. It’s a good environment and there’s a lot of dialogue going back and forth and it’s usually because of J.D. Martinez.”

None of this is going to heal the Mets overnight. They need to strike early and often, and maybe lose this propensity for waiting until the ninth inning to come alive. But there are signs of something good in all of this, and potentially something they can build on.

So sure, you’ve got to be a little deluded to believe. But maybe a little delusion can be a good thing.