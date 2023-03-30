Mets' Justin Verlander to start season on injured list

MIAMI — Justin Verlander will go on the 15-day injured list because of a strain in a muscle in his right armpit area, the Mets announced Thursday, about two hours before they opened the season against the Marlins.

Tylor Megill will take Verlander’s spot in the rotation, including Saturday in Miami and next Thursday in the home opener, also against the Marlins.

Verlander and general manager Billy Eppler declined to approximate how long Verlander might be out but emphasized the minimal nature of the injury. He will continue to throw while sidelined and get another MRI in a week.

Signed to a two-year, $86.7 million contract in the offseason, Verlander felt the discomfort during his last spring training start — when his fastball velocity was well below his mid-90s norm — and told the Mets about it Wednesday night because it hadn’t gone away. They sent him for an MRI on Thursday morning. Multiple doctors diagnosed him with a low-grade strain of the teres major.

Verlander said if this happened later in the year, he might pitch through it — and if it was the playoffs, he would definitely pitch through it.

“It feels like crap. Especially personally,” he said. “Not the way I wanted my Mets tenure to start, that’s for sure. I put in a ton of work to not have things like this happen.”