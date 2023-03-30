Brandon Nimmo drives in 3 as Mets defeat Marlins on Opening Day

MIAMI — For all the money spent and financial records set by the Mets over the offseason, nobody received a greater commitment than Brandon Nimmo, who earned a $162 million guarantee across eight years. His is the second largest contract in franchise history, awarded to a homegrown fan favorite who developed into a premier leadoff hitter and legitimate centerfielder, the kind of player the organization sought to keep as a member of its core.

Similarly, appropriately, for all that went right for them Thursday in a 5-3 Opening Day win over the Marlins, their first game since the spending spree, Nimmo contributed the most.

He collected three RBIs, including the Mets’ first run of the year and a two-run double that put them ahead for good, in addition to walking and scoring a run.

In Buck Showalter’s first go at managing a bullpen without Edwin Diaz, the Mets got a scoreless seventh inning from Drew Smith, a perfect eighth from Brooks Raley and a perfect ninth from David Robertson, who picked up the save in his Mets debut. Each had two strikeouts.

A duel between Max Scherzer (six innings, three runs) and defending NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara (5 2/3 innings, three runs) began with their usual excellence but devolved into mediocrity.

Alcantara failed to escape the sixth inning, during which Francisco Lindor brought in a run via sacrifice fly and Jeff McNeil singled in another. That was the second of two hits in the frame that barely eluded Miami’s Luis Arraez, perhaps the worst defensively of several second basemen on the roster but the only one actually playing the position.

Scherzer cruised through five innings — facing one more than the minimum number of batters — but appeared to tire in the sixth. Jacob Stallings and Arraez, the AL batting champion with the Twins last year, had hard-hit doubles. Garrett Cooper followed with a tying two-run homer.

Scherzer’s half-dozen strikeouts pushed him past Justin Verlander for 12th on the all-time list. He’s up to 3,199, with Verlander stuck at 3,198 until he gets over a right teres major strain that landed him on the injured list to open the season.