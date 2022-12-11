SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Mets signing Japanese ace Kodai Senga to 5-year, $75 million contract, source says

Pitcher Kodai Senga #21 of Team Japan is seen after the sixth inning against Team United States during the gold medal game between Team United States and Team Japan on day fifteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 07, 2021 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.  Credit: Getty Images

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey

Japanese starting pitcher Kodai Senga is joining the Mets, a source told Newsday's Tim Healey late Saturday. 

The Mets and Senga agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract, according to a source.

Senga, a 29-year-old righthander, was a three-time All Star for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan, posting a 2.59 ERA in his 11-year profesional career.

He'll join a rotation spearheaded by Cy Young winners Justin Velander and Max Scherzer as the Mets look to move on from Jacob deGrom.

