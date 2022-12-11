Mets signing Japanese ace Kodai Senga to 5-year, $75 million contract, source says

Japanese starting pitcher Kodai Senga is joining the Mets, a source told Newsday's Tim Healey late Saturday.

The Mets and Senga agreed to a five-year, $75 million contract, according to a source.

Senga, a 29-year-old righthander, was a three-time All Star for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan, posting a 2.59 ERA in his 11-year profesional career.

He'll join a rotation spearheaded by Cy Young winners Justin Velander and Max Scherzer as the Mets look to move on from Jacob deGrom.

