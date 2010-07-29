Manuel: Everything has to go well for us to win it

Roy Oswalt or not, the Mets still are a contender, said Jerry Manuel.

Well, that is, if their pitching and hitting holds up for the next 60 games.

In light of the Phillies' deal for Oswalt, Manuel was asked if he thinks his rotation is good enough to ensure a postseason berth. And the manager was cautiously optimistic.

"We have to play extremely well with the group that we have," he said. "We are capable of doing that. Things really have to go our way. Would you like another stopper in your rotation? Who wouldn't? Of course. That gives you a chance to not be as good with the rest of the group but still win a game. Everything has to go well for us. That's about the best way I can put that."

Carlos: No day off for me

Quick turnaround or not, Carlos Beltran was intent on being in yesterday's lineup. The centerfielder told Manuel he felt he needed to play, even after the 4-hour, 32-minute game Wednesday night.

"I feel good and I just want to be out there," said Beltran, whose knees were heavily wrapped in ice. "I don't see any problem with that. The most important thing is I'm coming to the ballpark, I'm doing my pregame routine, the same thing I was doing for Port St. Lucie, and I just can't change that. That's something that has to stay with me for the rest of the season, maybe for the rest of my career. I feel good with that. If I don't feel any soreness or tightness in the leg, there's no reason for me to take a day off." He went 1-for-4 with an RBI single.

Extra bases

Jason Bay missed his third straight game with a concussion. He'll be re-evaluated on Friday . . . David Wright was given a day off for just the second time this year. He was replaced by Mike Hessman, who was 1-for-2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch for the second straight game . . . Jose Reyes doubled in the third, extending his hitting streak to 10 games.