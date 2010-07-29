Manuel: If Bay doesn't improve, we'll put him on DL

Jason Bay could be headed to the 15-day disabled list if his symptoms continue past Friday, Jerry Manuel said.

The Mets' $66 million leftfielder, who was diagnosed with a mild concussion after crashing into the wall at Dodger Stadium last Friday while making a catch, told Manuel that he didn't feel much better than he had on Tuesday - the day doctors first diagnosed the concussion.

Manuel said the team would wait 48 to 72 hours from the time of the diagnosis to see if Bay would improve before making any moves. "I'm sure if there's nothing as far as progress that we'll make the decision to put him on the disabled list," said the manager.

Pitching reigns

The Mets may not be in a position, financially speaking, to acquire big names like Roy Oswalt or Ted Lilly, but if it were up to Manuel the team would get a big arm.

When asked what piece he would like to add to his roster, the manger said: "I think pitching is the one thing that you don't have to have a good offensive night. And I think if you have pitching - quality pitching - it's also a way to sustain a streak. Whether it's in the bullpen or starter."

Extra bases

Manuel said his chose to have R.A. Dickey start today's day-game finale against St. Louis because he liked the matchup of Dickey against righthander Blake Hawksworth and because Mike Pelfrey has been subpar in those spots. In eight day games, the righthander is 2-3 in with a 5.45 ERA. "I really don't have an answer. Maybe his clock is a little off," Manuel said with a laugh. He also said by aligning the rotation this way, it allows Henry Blanco (who caught Santana last night) to get a day off before catching Pelfrey tomorrow . . . Darryl Strawberry was at the game at Citi Field wearing a white No. 24 Lakers jersey and cap.