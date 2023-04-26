Max Scherzer on pitchers: 'We're not cheating anymore'

Max Scherzer knows how pitchers are perceived and understands the origins of the constant suspicion. But he doesn’t like it.

Caught up in MLB’s latest sticky-stuff controversy -- he was suspended 10 games for what umpires deemed an illegal substance on his pitching hand during a start last week -- Scherzer hopes to see the system change.

The regular checks by umpires of pitchers’ hands, gloves, hats and belts — the routine that resulted in his ejection last week — no longer are necessary, he said.

“We gotta change the climate on how we look at pitchers,” Scherzer said on Sunday as he watched the Mets play the Giants. “We’re not cheating anymore.”

Anymore?

“Right. The Spider Tack was cheating. The hitters were right,” he continued, adding that he never used that product, which is made for weightlifters. “And the hitters were right, they made this a spin-rate issue. They were saying we were getting too much spin and that’s unfair. The hitters were absolutely right. The pitchers were at fault. But now we’ve taken that out of the game. There’s no more Spider Tack in the game. Confident. Confident. Extremely confident there’s no more Spider Tack in the game.”

MLB first cracked down on pitchers using foreign substances in 2021. Two were suspended for violating the rules that year. Since the league re-emphasized its enforcement at the start of this season, one player has been punished: Scherzer.

He is deeply skeptical of the subjective nature of the current system and umpires’ ability to accurately tell when a pitcher has crossed a line. Phil Cuzzi ejected Scherzer last Wednesday after deciding the substance on his hand — which Scherzer insisted was rosin and sweat — was too sticky.

Officially, pitchers can be punished for using too much rosin, which is legal but only in moderation.

To Scherzer, who is eligible to return to the Mets' rotation on Monday, that is beyond the original intention of MLB’s initial effort, which was to rid the game of more sophisticated substances such as Spider Tack.

“The climate toward pitching now doesn’t need to be trying to eject guys,” Scherzer said. “It just needs to be, hey, let’s keep guys in the lane. But bumpers up. We did go 100 years without checking hands."