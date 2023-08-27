Pete Alonso retaliates with his bat during Mets' win over Angels

Just hours after his latest beaning, Pete Alonso was back on the field Sunday doing what Pete Alonso does: shooting lasers all over the ballpark.

In the Mets’ walk-off 3-2 win over the Angels, Alonso went 2-for-4 with their hardest hit of the day (a 102-mph single off Griffin Canning) and their second-hardest hit of the day (a 100-mph hustle double to left-centerfield in the eighth inning that tied the score).

Lingering consternation had less to do with getting back in the batter’s box, Alonso explained, and more about what he believes is pitchers’ increasing inability to control their pitches.

“You have to let the competitive nature of the game take over,” he said. “You can’t necessarily let negative thoughts or doubt or any other unproductive thoughts get in your way. I just wanted to do the best I can to help the team win today. That’s it. Both sides of the ball, you can’t play scared. You can’t play too much in your own mind.

“You have to go out there and put your best foot forward. I felt like I was pretty focused today, I was locked in. But I thought despite what was happening, I was in a good place.”

He was not in such a good place Saturday night when an errant breaking ball from Angels reliever Jose Soriano came up and in on him. In ducking, Alonso began to lose his helmet. The pitch whacked him in the back of the neck.

That triggered major anger from Alonso, who knew it wasn’t on purpose — pitchers throwing at hitters with intent don’t use curveballs — but was frustrated anyway because, well, this keeps happening. He was taken out of the game and passed the concussion protocol (and did so again Sunday morning).

“It’s just residual soreness but nothing really that wrong,” said Alonso, who has been hit in the head several times in the past couple of years. ”So I felt 100% like myself.”

He was still miffed, though, by Soriano’s miss.

“To miss that bad, it’s not good,” he said. “That’s kind of a head-scratcher. How do you miss that bad?”

He echoed a theory espoused by Buck Showalter the night before, that pitchers’ wildness has to do with the industry’s obsession with guys who throw hard.

Velocity usually is more important than control, in the eyes of decision-makers across the game. Sometimes that yields bad moments like this one, the Mets believe.

“Now with the DH being unanimous, there’s no more pitchers hitting or standing in the box. They don’t necessarily remember what it’s like to stand in the box,” Alonso said. “Obviously, he didn’t do it on purpose. There’s no repercussions. But at the same time, it’s dangerous. Baseball can be dangerous at times. That’s why guys get hurt. That’s why there’s so much medical support staff. It’s a dangerous game.

“Guys are throwing harder, faster. And when you do that, teams incentivize guys to have better stuff as opposed to more command, and that’s just unfortunately a product of it.

“That’s just a part of the game now. It’s unfortunate. That’s at the expense of the hitters that step in the box.”

Alonso’s 17 hit-by-pitches this season are tied for third in the majors. Among teams, the Mets rank second with 85. (Their pitchers rank seventh with 65 hit batsmen.)

Since the start of last season, the Mets have been periodically annoyed — or more — about getting plunked.

“It’s not easy to get in the batter’s box,” Showalter said. “I’m telling you, don’t ever take that lightly, that these guys climb back in there. It’s not easy. I’ve been hit in the head. You think you got it, then you get in there and there’s a different thing that just tells you how mentally tough you have to be.”