With loss to Brewers, Mets wrestle with potential fate of being trade-deadline sellers

When Steve Cohen spoke Wednesday, his players listened.

The owner’s news conference played on the televisions in the Mets’ clubhouse and elsewhere inside Citi Field. As he laid bare his feelings on the team’s stunning struggles — deep disappointment, an acknowledgment that they will be trade-deadline sellers barring a turnaround — no piece of his portrayal registered as a true shocker, but it nonetheless was a message received.

At a time when every loss pushes them closer to that seller fate, which would be a metaphorical white flag on the season from the front office, the Mets suffered another Thursday night, falling 3-2 to the Brewers.

That makes 18 losses in their past 24 games. The Mets are 36-45.

“It’s on the players,” Cohen said. It’s on them, they agreed.

“He is in a tough position, just like we are,” Justin Verlander said before the game. “You put together a team that you think is going to go out and compete for a championship, and we haven’t shown that ability. Well, we have shown that ability. We haven’t shown that consistency yet.

“I’m sure he feels a lot like we do in this clubhouse and the fan base does. It’s frustrating. It’s tough. You got a crystal ball, everybody wishes things went perfect. It surely has not. It’s gone quite the opposite.”

Mark Canha said: “It was on. We’re not blind. Everybody knows what’s happening. We just want to turn it around.”

The latest loss was typical of these Mets: They did just enough to not come out on top.

Starling Marte batted with the bases loaded in the seventh and ninth innings. He grounded into a double play the first time and struck out — on three pitches, to end the game — the second time.

When the Brewers (43-38) loaded the bases in the seventh, Brian Anderson managed a go-ahead sacrifice fly.

“It’s frustrating, because there is a game there to be won,” manager Buck Showalter said.

That made Cohen’s comments all the more relevant.

Verlander along with his fellow ace, Max Scherzer, were the only players Cohen was asked about by name during his 23-minute session. Responding to a question about whether he would consider trading them, Cohen didn’t say no, instead offering: “I don’t want to broach that topic. I haven’t gotten that far yet.”

The pitchers’ feelings on the subject matter because each has a no-trade clause in his contract. But they also don’t want to talk about it.

“He said he wouldn’t even broach it,” Verlander said. “I’m not going to broach it if he didn’t broach it. I’m here to be a Met. I’m not giving up here by any means. I don’t even want to think about that. I’m still trying to figure out my own (stuff), man. I’m grinding every single day trying to get back to being the pitcher they brought me here to be. So that’s what I’m working on. I don’t have much time or energy for that other (stuff).”

Scherzer said: “I’ll comment when Steve says ‘sell.’ Till then, it’s pointless . . . He drives this. It’s pointless for me to talk about anything in the contract whatsoever. I’m here to show up to win. That’s all I’m here to do.”

Scherzer and Verlander each are making this year $43.3 million, the highest salary in baseball history, and are due to make the same next year (Scherzer via a player option if he exercises it).

If Cohen significantly paid down their salaries, as he expressed a willingness to do in a more general sense, the Mets could receive a pretty prospect penny in return. But it would leave them with a major rotation hole for 2024.

Both pitchers are trying to stabilize their own seasons, too. Scherzer turned in his third consecutive quality start Thursday, lasting six innings and allowing two runs — both on Victor Caratini’s tying sixth-inning homer — against Milwaukee. Verlander’s five innings against the Brewers on Monday represented his first scoreless start out of 10 with the Mets.

Among the other candidates to get shipped out next month, if the Mets choose that path, is anybody in the last year of his contract: Canha, David Robertson, Tommy Pham, Adam Ottavino.

“Certainly the thoughts and the feelings creep in. We’re only human,” Canha said.

Verlander said: “You never want to put yourself in this position, but here we are. Here we find ourselves.”