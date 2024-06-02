The Mets started the season with an eight-man bullpen. Just three of those eight were on the active roster on Sunday. Drew Smith was only activated from the injured list before the game against Arizona, and was only available in an emergency, manager Carlos Mendoza said.

So the Mets have had to rebuild their bullpen on the fly. It seemed to be working like gangbusters when the Mets went into the ninth inning with a one-run lead. It was, a one-run lead that four relievers had nursed since the fifth inning.

But then the bullpen door swung open and Jake Diekman emerged. Two batters later, the Mets were trailing, and they went on to a 5-4 loss before 31,059 at Citi Field.

Diekman, who hurled a dugout water cooler after a bad outing on May 21 in Cleveland, allowed a leadoff double to pinch-hitter Gabriel Moreno and a go-ahead two-run home run to Ketel Marte.

“I just don’t think I’m executing well enough in certain situations,” said Diekman (1-2).

“The homer, if it’s two more inches in, it might be a swing and miss. It might be a double down the line.”

Before that at-bat, the Diamondbacks had been 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. It was Marte’s second home run of the game.

Before Diekman came in, the Mets bullpen had thrown four scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.

The Mets have lost six games after they had a lead entering the ninth. That’s the most in baseball.

Arizona took a 3-0 lead after 1 ½ innings against Jose Quintana on homers by Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the first and a run-scoring groundout by Kevin Newman in the second.

The Mets scored four in the third against Brandon Pfaadt on an RBI single by Pete Alonso, a two-run triple by Brandon Nimmo and a go-ahead triple by J.D. Martinez.

The Mets had four hits in the inning. They had one total in the other six.

Quintana went four, so the relievers had to cover five innings. They covered four.

“You’ve got to be perfect,” Mendoza said. “I thought the bullpen, obviously, did a hell of a job, piecing it together all the way to the ninth inning. But we couldn’t get the last three outs.”

Dedniel Nunez struck out three in 1 1⁄3 innings. Danny Young struck out one in 2⁄3 of an inning. Reed Garrett struck out the side in an 11-pitch seventh. Adam Ottavino struck out two in a nine-pitch eighth.

Unfortunately, the Mets couldn’t stop the game there.

The defeat left the Mets (24-35) with a split of the four-game series against the defending National League champions after they had won the first two.

The Mets won just three games in a 10-game homestand that ended with lusty boos from the crowd when Mark Vientos fouled out to the catcher for the final out.

“It’s been hard,” Mendoza said. “We haven’t been getting results. Last month was difficult (9-19 in May).

“We lost a few games there where we fought till the end, and we just didn’t get the results.

“But you can see that they compete the way they’re going about their business. We get down in games and they continue to fight back and put themselves in a position where like, ‘OK, we’ve got a chance, especially toward the end of games’. So they continue to fight, they’ll continue to work, and we’ll get through it. But it’s not a secret. It’s been hard for us this past three, four weeks here.”