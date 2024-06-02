Now that the Mets have retired Dwight Gooden’s No. 16 and Darryl Strawberry’s No. 18, who’s next?

The top answer seems to be David Wright and his No. 5. Others are calling for the late Gary Carter’s No. 8. Other candidates include Mookie Wilson (1), John Franco (who wore 31 and 45 with the Mets; 31 is retired for Mike Piazza) and Edgardo Alfonzo (13).

Pete Alonso, whose No. 20 would be in line for a future retirement ceremony if he spends his entire career with the Mets (a big if for the pending free agent), on Sunday said he thinks the Mets should have already retired Wright’s number.

“Honestly, what should have happened for David is the same thing the [Red Sox] did for Big Papi [David Ortiz],” Alonso told Newsday. “As soon as he retired, the number should have went up. Like, ‘Congratulations David on a great career, happy retirement, but from this moment on no one will be allowed to wear No. 5.’ ”

Ortiz’s last season was 2016 and the Red Sox retired his number in 2017. Wright made his last appearance as a Met in 2018.

Alonso is among a small group of current Mets who could be so honored one day (Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Edwin Diaz come to mind as possibilities).

But for that to happen, Alonso would probably have to sign a new contract to stay in Flushing.

“It's such a high honor,” Alonso said. “It's kind of mind-boggling. For me, I'm not really too focused on that. I'm focused on the day-to-day stuff. But it's really, truly special for anyone who has that honor.”

Since 2021, the Mets have also retired Jerry Koosman’s 36, Keith Hernandez’s 17 and Willie Mays’ 24 to bring the total number to 10, including Jackie Robinson’s 42, which is retired throughout MLB. A Mets spokesman said there is no timetable yet for picking the next number.