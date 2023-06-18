Nolan Arenado's homer for Cardinals in 9th hands Mets another loss

The Cardinals beat the Mets, 8-7, on Sunday, handing the reeling Mets their 11th loss in 14 games before a sold-out Father’s Day crowd of 43,110 at Citi Field.

St. Louis (29-43), which is having a terrible season, took two out of three from the Mets (33-38), who won the first game of the series before dropping two.

The score was tied 7-7 going into the ninth inning when Nolan Arenado hit his second home run of the game, this one to leftfield off Adam Ottavino, to put the Cardinals ahead.

It was the fourth home run hit by the Cardinals in the game.

There was good news for the Mets before the game when Pete Alonso came off the injured list after the minimum of 10 days because of a bruised wrist.

But Alonso looked rusty. He was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and made a fielding error at first base.

The Mets have had trouble in the first inning all season, entering the game having been outscored, 50-20, in that frame.

Then things got worse when Brendan Donovan doubled to left and Arenado hit a two-run homer to deep left against Carlos Carrasco to make it 2-0.

But Francisco Lindor halved the St. Louis lead with a deep shot of his own to left in the bottom of the first on a 1-1 pitch from Matthew Liberatore.

So make that 52-21 for the Mets in first innings this season.

Things got worse in the second. A throwing error by Eduardo Escobar got St. Louis started on a three-run inning, fueled by a run-scoring second by Donovan and a two-run double to the gap in left center by Paul Goldschmidt.

Escobar atoned with a run-scoring triple to deep centerfield in the third, followed by a two-run double by Brandon Nimmo that made it 5-4. Nimmo was thrown out at third base.

Carrasco continued to struggle into the third, though, allowing a long home run by leftfield by Paul DeJong that made it 6-4.

Carrasco left to scattered boos after going three-plus innings and allowing six runs, five earned, five hits and three walks.

The Mets cut the deficit to one in the bottom of the fourth when Mark Canha singled home Jeff McNeil, who originally got on by being hit with a pitch for the second time in the game.

Jordan Walker’s homer to right off John Curtiss in the fifth made it 7-5.

The hit parade continued in the bottom of the fifth when Tommy Pham crushed a Chris Stratton pitch over the wall in right center to tie it at 7.

At that point, the teams had combined to score at least one run in eight of 10 half-innings. But the teams’ bullpens combined to keep the score at 7-7 through the sixth, seven and eighth innings. The Mets did not score in the final four innings.