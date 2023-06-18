Nothing else matters if Mets can't keep ball in the park

There’s a heavy cloud of blame that follows these Mets, and it’s permeated every crevice of the home clubhouse.

Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil have taken plenty of flak. Daniel Vogelbach has full YouTube rants dedicated to his offensive woes. Buck Showalter routinely gets taken to task for his lineup decisions and his overreliance on underperforming veterans. Billy Eppler didn’t do enough. Mark Vientos should have gotten more of a shot. Even Steve Cohen — you know, the ones fans christened “Uncle Steve” — hasn’t been immune.

And while there’s elements of truth to all of that, you didn’t need to do too much dissecting after the Mets' 8-7 rubber game loss to the woeful Cardinals on Sunday.

It was the home runs. The 1,511 feet of hurt that victimized Carlos Carrasco and the bullpen.

The long ball has been victimizing the entire pitching staff all season long.

The thing is, you can play Vientos all you want. McNeil can slap his singles all over the ballpark and Vogelbach can get on base as much as he wants. And still, it’s hard to win when you’ve given up 100 home runs in 71 games, second-worst in the National League to the Rockies, who at least have Coors Field as an excuse.

Sunday, it was two homers from Nolan Arenado, one by Paul DeJong and another by Jordan Walker — courtesy of Carrasco, John Curtiss and Adam Ottavino, who let up Arenado’s go-ahead solo homer in the ninth.

So, is there a through line to all these long balls?

“No,” Ottavino said, tersely. OK. In that case, is there anything the Mets can do about it? Because the season very literally hinges on this pitching staff and its 4.68 ERA (third-worst in the NL).

“If you go back through the pitches, you’ll see bad pitches not thrown where they were trying to throw them, not being able to get some sequencing where they can do some things,” manager Buck Showalter said. “They’re mistakes…Tough thing is that our guys have [been successful at that in the past]. They go through periods and then they go back. If I had some concrete thing — like [it’s an issue with] the pitch clock or something like that? I wish it was that simple. But everyone is playing under the same rules.”

That’s a pretty dark reality, but one the Mets have to reckon with: Pitchers simply aren’t executing the way they should, and hitters are making the most of it. Ottavino said it was the first home run he’s allowed to a righthander this year and the first home run he’s allowed on a sinker in two years. Carrasco said he was struggling to find his fastball command. Both said some variation of the same thing: This is correctable, an anomaly.

And while that very well might be the case, time is running out on that front.

The Mets had a golden opportunity this weekend. They were coming off a stirring win against the Yankees and were facing the worst team in the NL. Instead of feasting, they became the sum of their weaknesses, dropping two out of three. They’ve now lost 10 games this season where they’ve scored six runs or more, after only losing four such games all of last year.

There are some key culprits: Max Scherzer hasn’t pitched to his usual dominance and has given up 10 homers this year. Carrasco has let up 10, too. Teams are scoring at will, and that, combined with a decidedly middling offense, has led to a seemingly endless swoon.

“You continue working and never give up,” Carrasco said. “This is hard, baseball…We’re going to have some up and downs, and that’s what’s happening now. Everyone is going to come together at the end.”

The Mets certainly hope that’s true, but until then, they have to continue on this quixotic journey toward figuring out exactly how to keep opposing hitters in the park.

It could be mental. Showalter did say they were mistakes, and certainly the pitching staff is feeling the pressure, likely pressing like anyone else would in that scenario. It has to be too, the loss of Edwin Diaz anchoring the bullpen, along with Scherzer’s uneven season and Justin Verlander’s late start. There's every chance there are some mechanical snafus too — something for pitching coach Jeremy Hefner to parse.

Either way, it’s become a staff-wide affliction and one that, if not soon corrected, might very well prove to be fatal.