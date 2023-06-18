Pete Alonso back in Mets' lineup after being activated from IL earlier than expected

The Mets initially feared they would lose slugger Pete Alonso for three to four weeks because of a bone bruise and sprain in his left wrist.

Instead, he was activated off the 10-day injured list on Sunday at the earliest date possible and was in the lineup in the cleanup spot and playing first base against the Cardinals at Citi Field.

Asked before the game if he would have any limitations, Alonso said, “No, I’m playing. Full go. Yeah, full go.”

Alonso was hurt against Atlanta on June 7 when he was hit by a 97-mph fastball by Charlie Morton. Various tests followed, and while they ruled out a broken bone, they did reveal damage.

Alonso shrugged that off and got back quickly. The Mets opened a spot for him by optioning infielder Mark Vientos to Triple-A Syracuse.

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani hit his 23rd home run on Saturday, moving one ahead of Alonso for the major-league lead.

“Honestly, my body responded well to the treatment and the rehab, so I’m just really happy it responded well and I’m able to be in the lineup again,” Alonso said before Sunday’s game.

At what point did Alonso think he could come back sooner than expected?

“I’d probably say right around the fifth or sixth day, when I was able to do everything freely and without any pain,” he said. “Then I just had to wait for my time to expire on the DL, and now I’m in the lineup again, so I’m excited.”

Asked what he had to overcome to be ready, he said, “Honestly, just feeling comfortable with my body, and I’m just happy it responded well to the treatment and I feel excellent. I’m a 100% everything. If I’m at 100%, why wait?”

Alonso admitted he did not initially expect to return so soon.

“Everyone’s different; every injury is different,” he said. “I just want to listen to my body the best I can and if I’m getting better and feeling less pain every single day, it’s just about trying to make the timeline, because in my mind I wanted to play in 10 days.

“I know doctors initially said something else, but that’s to err on the precautionary side. I kept hitting my benchmarks faster than I thought, me personally, than I thought I would, and the doctors and everything felt good and they gave me the green light and, again, I’m just happy to be in the lineup.”

Did he feel added urgency to return because of the Mets’ recent struggles?

“No, I just wanted to get back healthy as quickly as possible, and whenever my body allowed me to get back fully healthy, that’s when I wanted to be out there,” he said. “I didn’t want to necessarily push anything to the point where I’m harming myself, but also if my body kept progressing in a nice, positive way I wanted keep hitting those benchmarks so I could get back there as quickly as I could.

“I take pride in being out there and playing as many games as possible. I love the game and I love playing and I love playing with the guys in this locker room.”