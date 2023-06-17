Middling, muddling Mets lose 10th in last 13 as Kodai Senga stumbles vs. Cardinals

The Mets are in a stretch of playing substandard baseball and that means that nothing is a given right now. Not a top-shelf start from Kodai Senga in the park where he’s had a 1.93 ERA in six starts. And certainly not a win against a St. Louis Cardinals team with the worst record in the National League.

It didn’t help matters that the Mets were playing a lineup missing the injured Pete Alonso and without Francisco Lindor, whose wife delivered their second daughter earlier in the day, until he pinch hit in the ninth inning.

Senga stumbled in the early innings and forced the Mets to battle against St. Louis from a three-run deficit. Luis Guillorme got them in striking distance with a two-run home run into the bullpen area in the fifth inning. But that was about it. The Mets got the tying run on base in the seventh and eighth but ultimately fell to the Cardinals, 5-3, before 39,143 at windy and ultimately rainy Citi Field.

The Mets have lost 10 of their last 13 contests.

Following his first homer of the season, Guillorme had a one-out double in the seventh but got stranded at third. Brett Baty managed a one-out single in the eighth but didn’t reach scoring position.

Dylan Carlson’s run-scoring single in the ninth off Brooks Raley was a big St. Louis insurance run.

After Lindor was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the ninth, Jordan Hicks fanned Guillorme, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte to end the game.

The Mets were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The St. Louis win made for a splendid final pitching performance against the Mets in New York by Adam Wainwright. The retiring, 41-year-old, longtime Cardinals ace pitched 6 1/3 innings, his longest outing of the season, and allowed three runs, seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts. The Mets were 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position while he was in the game.

Senga was, in the final analysis, strictly middling. He allowed four runs in 6 2/3 innings, five hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch and struck out eight. The only baserunner he allowed from the start of the fourth inning until he was removed in the seventh came on a Guillorme error, but he was poor enough in his first three innings that the Mets were playing from behind all afternoon.

The Mets grabbed a lead in the bottom of the first after Senga got out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the frame. Brandon Nimmo hammered Wainwright’s first pitch for a 407-foot home run to right-centerfield for a 1-0 lead. It was the seventh home run of the season for the Mets centerfielder, ninth leadoff homer of his career and second in this homestand. He also hit one in Tuesday’s Subway Series opener at Citi Field.

Senga’s first inning — in which the Cards loaded the bases on a single, a hit batsman and a walk — may have been more of a sign of what was on the horizon for him as the early lead vanished quickly.

St. Louis scored three times in the top of the second, tying the score on a run-scoring single by Brendan Donovan and went up 3-1 on a two-run home run to rightfield by Paul Goldschmidt.

The Cardinals added a run in the third inning on a home run to right by Jordan Walker. Both the Goldschmidt and Walker home runs were hit off 96-mph four-seam fastballs by Senga.