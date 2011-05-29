Mets' Dickey says he's good to start

R.A. Dickey has declared himself healthy enough to start Tuesday against Pittsburgh, but Terry Collins isn't ready to pencil him in yet.

Dickey, who partially tore the plantar fascia in his right foot while trying to cover first base Thursday, said he felt good after a bullpen session and fielding drills Sunday. But Collins isn't convinced.

"There's just parts of the game you got to be able to do," Collins said. "Back up a base, for heaven's sake. There's a play at home plate and he can't get back there, that ball skips away from the catcher and the next thing you know, the game gets out of control . . . If it's going to be tough for him to do that, then he's going to have to really, really pitch well."

Said Dickey, "I may not look like Usain Bolt going over there, I may be a little bit hobbled, but that's to be expected. The Mets have made an investment in me and I want to be able to give them a return on that investment. I take that very seriously."

Extra bases

Carlos Beltran was replaced by Jason Pridie before the seventh because of tightness in his left hamstring . . . Jason Bay is hitting .306 (11-for-36) in the past 10 games. "I'm still not driving the ball, but you've got to start somewhere," he said. "I feel like I'm seeing the ball and it's helping. You take that and build off that." . . . Only three umpires worked the game. The Mets did not give a reason for Wally Bell's absence.