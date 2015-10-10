Mets-Dodgers ticket resale for Game 3 at Citi Field reaching new highs

The average secondary market asking price for tickets to Game 3 of the Dodgers-Mets NLDS was $815.35 as of Friday morning, according to TiqIQ.com, which monitors a number of resale sites.

Should that price hold through Monday, it would make the first playoff game at Citi Field the most expensive TiqIQ ever has seen for a Division Series game.

The lowest price for Game 3 as of Friday morning was $290.

The average price for Mets home games in the series is $508.71, more than double the average of $214.11 for the games at Dodger Stadium.