Mets-Dodgers ticket resale for Game 3 at Citi Field reaching new highs

Manager Terry Collins of the New York Mets greets fans after defeating the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015 in the Queens Borough of New York City. Credit: Jim McIsaac

The average secondary market asking price for tickets to Game 3 of the Dodgers-Mets NLDS was $815.35 as of Friday morning, according to TiqIQ.com, which monitors a number of resale sites.

Should that price hold through Monday, it would make the first playoff game at Citi Field the most expensive TiqIQ ever has seen for a Division Series game.

The lowest price for Game 3 as of Friday morning was $290.

The average price for Mets home games in the series is $508.71, more than double the average of $214.11 for the games at Dodger Stadium.

Neil Best

