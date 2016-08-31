Tim Tebow offered baseball contract by Atlantic League’s Bridgeport Bluefish

Tim Tebow’s baseball showcase on Tuesday in Los Angeles may have gotten mixed reviews, but the former football star’s potential next career is not being totally ruled out.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, speaking to reporters at Citi Field earlier on Wednesday afternoon, did not dismiss the Mets having at least some interest in Tebow.

“We had a scout there, and we got a report back and understand there are some rough spots and deficiencies that you would expect from somebody that’s been away from the game,” Alderson said, according to ESPN.com. “We’ll see where it goes.”

Tebow, 29, showed off his hitting, fielding and throwing ability for a reported 28 major league teams and more than 40 scouts. Tebow reportedly impressed with his hitting, including a series of line drives and some home runs. He faced live pitching from David Aardsma and Chad Smith — both former big leaguers — and was repeatedly fooled by off-speed pitches. Tebow also ran a 60-yard dash, clocking in with an above-average time of around 6.7 seconds.

Tebow’s performance was good enough to earn a contract offer from the Bridgeport Bluefish of the independent Atlantic League for the 2016 season. The team sent out a news release announcing the offer.

“The Bluefish welcome Tim with open arms,” Bluefish General Manager Jamie Toole said in a news release. “The Atlantic League is all about giving players opportunity, and we think Bridgeport would be a great place for him to begin his professional baseball career.”

According to the news release, the Bluefish would place Tebow on their roster “effective immediately” if Tebow accepts and signs his contract.

The Bluefish also tweeted out a photo Wednesday morning of a jersey with “Tebow” and “15” on the back. The tweet read: “C’mon @TimTebow, give us a chance ... ”

According to a bio given to media members on Tuesday by Tebow’s agency, CAA Sports, Tebow last played baseball in 2005 as a junior at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, Florida. He hit .494 with four home runs, 30 RBIs and 10 doubles. He did not play his senior season, opting to enroll early at the University of Florida to play football. Tebow won a Heisman Trophy and two national championships while at Florida. Tebow spent three seasons in the NFL, including with the Jets in 2012.

With The Associated Press