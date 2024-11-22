One last time in 2024, the Mets lost to the Dodgers on Thursday night.

Los Angeles superstar Shohei Ohtani was unanimously selected as the National League MVP, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced. He capped his historically excellent season — the first 50-homer/50-steal campaign in baseball history — by picking up first-place votes on all 30 ballots, cast before the postseason.

Lindor, the Mets’ shortstop, finished second. He received 23 second-place votes and seven third-place votes.

That marked Ohtani’s third MVP honor in seven seasons since he came over from Japan. The hitting-and-pitching sensation — who did only the former this year — won in the American League in 2021 and 2023. He joined Frank Robinson as the only player to take the top nod in both leagues.

“I moved to a new league and everything has been kind of a new experience. There’s so many great players in the National League,” Ohtani, who helped the Dodgers end the Mets’ season in the NLCS, said through an interpreter. “To be able to win the award unanimously is a great feeling. I’m very proud of that. Hopefully in the upcoming seasons I’ll continue to be able to perform to this high level.”

The Mets have never had an MVP winner. Tom Seaver (1969), Keith Hernandez (1984) and Darryl Strawberry (1988) also finished second.

Lindor had a case, particularly in early to mid-September when his hot bat helped carry the Mets to playoff-picture relevancy. The debate all but ended, however, when he missed about two weeks in the final month of the regular season because of a back injury. As Ohtani got hot again, Lindor did nothing (and the Mets continued to play well in his absence), turning a potential close call into a far easier decision for voters.

When the competition was tighter, the argument for Lindor relied on his all-around game: strong offense (33 home runs, 91 RBIs, 29 stolen bases, .844 OPS) and strong defense at an important position, plus his serving as a leader for a team that evolved into one of the better stories in baseball by overcoming a horrendous start to make the postseason.

The argument against Ohtani, similarly: He was limited to designated-hitter duty, unable to pitch (or play the field) because of major elbow surgery in late 2023. If he wasn’t playing half the game, how valuable could he be? No full-time DH had ever been named MVP.

To David Stearns, the Mets’ president of baseball operations, an MVP “looks like the guy who runs out to shortstop every day at 7 o’clock,” he said in September.

“It’s been an unbelievable season to watch,” Stearns said. “We’re getting to the point where we’re talking about perhaps the greatest individual position player season in the history of this franchise.

“I’ve been around some really special seasons. I’ve been around some MVP seasons. This is right up there with anything I’ve seen on a day-to-day basis.”

Ultimately, though, Ohtani’s history-making won out, his offense so good that it was better than Lindor’s offense and defense combined.

Consider: Even though he was allowed to only hit, Ohtani racked up an NL-leading 9.1 Wins Above Replacement, according to FanGraphs. Lindor had 7.8 WAR.

Ohtani batted .310 (the best mark of his career) and led the league with a .390 OBP and .646 slugging percentage. He finished with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 steals.

Ohtani reached 50 in both categories on the same day — Sept. 19 — with one of the best single-player, single-game performances ever: 6-for-6 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, two doubles and two steals in a win over the Marlins that clinched a playoff spot for the Dodgers.

Stealing bases was basically a side quest for Ohtani, who without having to keep his arm ready to pitch had extra energy and time on his hand.

“The fact that I knew I wasn’t going to be able to pitch this season made me focus more on my offensive game,” he said. “Fortunately, I was able to produce and get this award, which is very humbling.”

Ohtani had surgery this month to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury sustained in Game 2 of the World Series (and played through the next three games). It may impact his availability for the start of 2025.

“We’re not going to rush anything,” Ohtani said. “I think especially on my shoulder, we are going to take a little bit more time and be conservative and make sure that I’m fully healthy before I step back on the mound.”