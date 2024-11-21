Aaron Judge wins AL MVP for second time in unanimous vote

SportsBaseballNew York Yankees

Yankees' Aaron Judge named American League MVP in unanimous vote

The Yankees’ Aaron Judge rounds the bases on his two-run...

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday staff and wire reports

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the 2024 American League Most Valuable Player.

Judge beat the Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. in a unanimous vote to win league MVP for the second time in the last three seasons. Witt received all 30 second-place votes. The Yankees' Juan Soto was third, garnering 21 third-place votes.

Balloting was conducted before the postseason.

Judge led the major leagues with 58 homers, 144 RBIs and 133 walks while hitting .322. Witt topped the big leagues with a .332 average, hitting 32 homers with 109 RBIs. Soto batted .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBIs.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

Yankees who have won multiple MVP awards

3

Joe DiMaggio (1939, '41, '47)

Yogi Berra (1951, '54, '55)

Mickey Mantle (1956, '57, '62)

2

Lou Gehrig (1927, '36)

Roger Maris (1960, '61)

Alex Rodriguez (2005, '07)

Aaron Judge (2022, '24)

