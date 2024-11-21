Aaron Judge wins AL MVP for second time in unanimous vote

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the 2024 American League Most Valuable Player.

Judge beat the Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. in a unanimous vote to win league MVP for the second time in the last three seasons. Witt received all 30 second-place votes. The Yankees' Juan Soto was third, garnering 21 third-place votes.

Balloting was conducted before the postseason.

Judge led the major leagues with 58 homers, 144 RBIs and 133 walks while hitting .322. Witt topped the big leagues with a .332 average, hitting 32 homers with 109 RBIs. Soto batted .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBIs.

