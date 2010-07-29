Mets' hitting woes extra bad in extra innings

The Mets' 8-7 loss to the Cardinals in 13 innings on Wednesday night dropped them to 4-8 in extra innings. It's no wonder, given the fact the Mets are hitting .168 in extra innings, the second-worst mark in the majors, with the Nationals worst at .150. But the Mets' problems aren't limited to extras - from the seventh on, they're still among the worst-hitting teams in the majors. Here's the rundown:

Mariners .227 39-63 (.382)

Astros .228 42-59 (.416)

Mets .233 52-50 (.510)

D-Backs .234 37-64 (.366)

Pirates .234 36-64 (.360)