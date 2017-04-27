Mets’ Jose Reyes records his first multi-hit game of season

As the onslaught of bad news and bad play continued for the Mets Thursday there was a single bright spot. It’s possible that Jose Reyes is emerging from his season-long slump.

Batting eighth in the lineup, Reyes went 2-for-3 with his first home run and two RBIs in the 7-5 loss to Atlanta at Citi Field to raise his average to .137. It was his first multi-hit game of 2017 and gives him his first three-game hitting streak of the season.

After last Saturday’s loss to Washington he was 6-for-63 (.095) with 16 strikeouts. In the three games since, he is 4-for-10 and hasn’t struck out. Those represent three starts since the day manager Terry Collins removed him from the starting lineup for a mental break.

“The key for me is letting go the ‘out’ pitch in the dirt, so I don’t strike out too much,” Reyes said. “I didn’t strike out the last three games — that’s something I like a lot.”

Asked if he thought Reyes might be coming around, Collins replied emphatically “I hope it is.”

“He’s taking much better swings and his approach at the plate has been much better,” Collins added.

His average up 42 points and his first homer and RBI under his belt, Reyes even sounds better.

“I feel better,” he said. “I feel like when I get a good pitch to hit, I’ve put a good swing on the ball.”