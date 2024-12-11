Mets make Soto deal official, set introductory news conference for Thursday

DALLAS — Christmas is coming early in Queens.

The Mets will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Citi Field to introduce Juan Soto, whose 15-year, $765 million contract they made official Wednesday after he passed his physical.

Soto’s signing represents one of the most significant acquisitions in the history of the franchise, in addition to the largest financial guarantee in North American professional sports.

“This is a seminal moment in franchise history,” owners Steve and Alex Cohen said a news release. “Juan Soto is a generational talent. He is not only bringing staggering historical statistics with him but also a championship pedigree.”

President of baseball operations David Stearns said in a statement: “Not only does Juan provide historic levels of on-field production, but his joy, intensity, and passion for the game mirror our budding culture. We are thrilled to add him to our team and look forward to watching his excellence for years to come.”