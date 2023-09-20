Mets' minor-league prospects Jett Williams, Christian Scott get honors

MIAMI — Nearing the end of their standout seasons, prospects Jett Williams and Christian Scott earned significant recognition from the Mets on Wednesday.

Williams was named the organization’s minor-league player of the year, while Scott earned pitcher of the year. Both still are playing with Double-A Binghamton, which is in the Eastern League playoffs against Somerset, the Yankees’ affiliate.

Only 19 years old and in his first full professional season, Williams spent most of the year with Low-A St. Lucie, earned a promotion to High-A Brooklyn and is making a late cameo with Binghamton. Wherever he has played, the shortstop/centerfielder walked (104 times) and stole bases (45) frequently. He was the first teenager to lead the organization in walks since David Wright in 2002.

Williams, a first-round draft pick last year, hit.263 with a .425 OBP and .451 slugging percentage across the three levels. He totaled 81 runs, 55 RBIs and 43 extra-base hits (22 doubles).

“I love the walks,” manager Buck Showalter said. “I love the fact that he can potentially defend above-average at probably three places, maybe four. Runner. Baseball player. From a good state [outside Dallas, Texas, where Showalter resides in the offseason].”

Scott, 24 years old and a fifth-round pick in 2021, popped on the prospect radar in a big way, posting a 2.57 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across the same three levels as Williams. He struck out 107 and walked just 12 in 87 2/3 innings.

Among the Mets’ other award winners: Catcher Hayden Senger won the platinum glove as the best defender in the farm system. And Binghamton pitching coach AJ Sager was chosen as the staff member of the year.

Extra bases

Starling Marte (right groin strain) is scheduled to go on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday and Sunday . . . Prospect Luisangel Acuna needed a stitch in or near his mouth after getting hit by a pitch in Binghamton’s game Tuesday, Showalter said.