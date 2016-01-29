Mets, Neil Walker agree to one-year deal to avoid arbitration

The Mets avoided arbitration with second baseman Neil Walker on Friday, the club announced.

A source confirmed that Walker signed a one-year deal worth $10.55 million.

Walker, 30, arrived this winter in trade from the Pirates to replace Daniel Murphy, who signed a free-agent deal with the Nationals. Walker is due to hit free agency at season’s end.

With the Pirates last season, Walker hit .269 with 16 homers and 71 RBIs.

The signing pushes the Mets’ payroll to the $140 million mark. Closer Jeurys Familia is the only arbitration-eligible player left unsigned for the Mets.

Nimmo diagnosed: Brandon Nimmo, one of the Mets’ top prospects, has been diagnosed with a partial tear of a tendon in his left foot.

The club announced that Nimmo, 22, has received an injection and will be in a walking boot for 10 days before he is re-evaluated by doctors.

Nimmo hit .269 with five homers and 26 RBIs last season, which he split mostly between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas. He’s expected to begin the year in Triple-A.