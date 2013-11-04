Mets officially announce radio deal with WOR

The Mets officially announced Monday morning that their radio home for the 2014 season will be WOR-AM (710).

The move comes following a 26-year partnership with WFAN that ended in October. The team had broadcast its games on WFAN since the station's inception in 1987.

WOR, a 50,000-watt Clear Channel station with a broad reach similar to that of WFAN, will be the flagship station for the team's Spring Training and regular season games, as well as any postseason games. Pre- and post-game shows will also be featured.

The agreement with Clear Channel extends for five years and includes promotion of the team across a variety of media as well as the planned enhancement of in-game entertainment at Citi Field.

Howie Rose is expected to return as the lead play-by-play man, but the announcer slate for 2014 and beyond has not been finalized.

With Neil Best