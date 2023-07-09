Max Scherzer roughed up as Mets lose momentum, game to Padres 

SAN DIEGO — In less than 24 hours, the Mets turned all those good feelings and positive momentum from a week of wins into, well, something more like no-mentum.

Their 6-2 loss to the Padres on Sunday was their second in a row, sending them into the All-Star break on a down note.

An ugly first-half finale — a game they openly wanted to win more than most of their others because of the symbolism, vibes and urgency associated with this time of year, plus the reality of the standings — served as a fitting checkpoint.

For all the talent accrued and money spent, the Mets are 42-48 and seven games back of the last National League wild-card spot. They also are 18 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East, though that is more of a footnote at this point.

Sunday’s contest contained shades of the playoff series between these clubs last October. Max Scherzer got blasted for five runs — all on Manny Machado’s pair of homers — in five innings. Joe Musgrove, who dominated in the Mets in their season-ending loss last year, did so again, tossing six scoreless innings.

Scherzer’s weirdly bad season is representative of the team’s overall. His 4.31 ERA is his highest at the break since 2012.

This time, trouble began immediately for Scherzer, who allowed Ha-Seong Kim’s leadoff single and Fernando Tatis Jr.’s double lined off the centerfield wall. Machado got ahold of a slider on the inner half of the plate and parked it into the second deck in the leftfield corner.

Scherzer seemed to settle in from there, but Machado got him again in the fifth. Tatis singled and Machado eked a fastball over the wall in the rightfield corner.

This was Scherzer’s fourth consecutive start on regular/four days of rest. Across two and a half months prior to that, he had made only two such starts.

Musgrove, meanwhile, was very good most of the time (seven strikeouts and no walks) and fortunate the rest of it (three double-play ground balls). He scattered three hits and four hit batters.

The Mets’ best scoring chance came in the top of the fourth, when they loaded the bases with one out, Musgrove providing an assist by plunking Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil. But DJ Stewart and Francisco Alvarez struck out on a combined six pitches.