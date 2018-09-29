Mets shut down Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo

Relievers Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo were shut down on Friday for the final three games of the Mets’ season.

“We made that decision today,” Mickey Callaway said before the Mets lost to the Marlins, 8-1, at Citi Field. “We feel that those guys have had outstanding years. They both finished with a save, on a strong note. They’ve probably done more than we could have ever asked to this point, and we felt these last three games are going to give these younger guys a shot to go out there and kind of nail down the games for us. We feel that this is taking care of [Gsellman and Lugo] heading into the offseason so they can come back and be even better next year.”

Lugo went 3-4 with a 2.66 ERA and three saves in 54 games (five starts). He threw 101 1⁄3 innings.

Gsellman went 6-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 13 saves in 20 opportunities. He pitched in 68 games totaling 80 innings.

Callaway said the Mets are aware that both pitchers can be starters in 2019, but with the current roster, they are more necessary in the bullpen.

The Mets previously shut down Zack Wheeler after he threw 182 1⁄3 innings.

Rosario takes fifth

Amed Rosario, who has been the Mets’ leadoff man for most of the second half, was in the fifth spot on Friday against righthander Jose Urena.

“I think that we’re just thinking through some things about what his best fit’s going to be next year,” Callaway said. “Obviously, it’s just a couple of games, but it can’t hurt to see for even a couple of games.”

Lagares update

Juan Lagares, who had season-ending toe surgery in May, should be ready for spring training. “His rehab’s going really well,” Callaway said. “He’s in a really good spot. So he’s going to be full-go during spring training and we’ll be glad to have him back.” Lagares hit .339 in 30 games this season. He is signed for $9 million for 2019.