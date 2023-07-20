Jose Quintana's first start for Mets encouraging

Jose Quintana’s first start in a Mets uniform was encouraging.

Quintana, who started the season on the injured list due to a stress fracture in his rib, pitched in a major-league game Thursday for the first time since last October.

Quintana struck out three and allowed six hits and two earned runs in five innings in the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field.

The lefty, who signed a two-year contract worth $26 million with the Mets (45-51) last winter, threw 77 pitches against the White Sox (41-57), including 53 strikes.

“It was great, I think every inning I was better and better, and I was in command,” Quintana said. “I feel great with that, really focused on the game, executed the plan, all my goals. A good game for me, and I feel great.”

Quintana allowed an earned run in the first and second innings. Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jimenez each singled on soft contact in the first.

Jimenez’s single scored Tim Anderson for Chicago’s first run. Quintana escaped the first inning with runners on second and third base.

Elvis Andrus plated Zach Remillard on a sacrifice fly in the second. Quintana allowed two hits over the next three innings and retired the White Sox in order in the fifth.

“Very encouraging, two flares in the first inning, that’s part of baseball,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “Talking to him in the dugout, he felt better and better as the game went on.

“It was a big day for him to get back out there and for us.”

Quintana has not allowed a home run in his last 66.2 innings, the longest active streak in the majors, dating back to last season, when he spent time with the Pirates and Cardinals.

Part of that stems from controlling his sinker and four-seam fastball, which sat around 90 mph on Thursday. Quintana said he focused on that control, and forcing weak contact in his first start back.

“Every inning, I got more confidence,” Quintana said. “Command, how I attacked the zone early, I think improved.”

Quintana made five rehab starts before Thursday.

Showalter said he wanted Quintana to throw around 80 or more pitches against the White Sox. He said he stopped Quintana after the fifth inning to prevent him from starting a new frame and potentially reaching 90 pitches.

“I thought he handled himself very well. He could’ve easily had five shutout innings,” Showalter said. “I would’ve taken that outing. He showed all the things that he’s good at, command of the fastball and attacking hitters.”

Quintana left 12 outs for the Mets bullpen, which allowed four runs in the sixth inning.



“He’s going to help us. It’s encouraging,” Showalter said. “A good first start for him, all things considered.”