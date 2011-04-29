Paulino joins Mets, to platoon with Thole

PHILADELPHIA -- Ronny Paulino finally joined the Mets before Friday night's game at Citizens Bank Park. His first duty? Catching R.A. Dickey's side session, the first part of a crash course to get reacquainted with the Mets' pitching staff.

Manager Terry Collins plans to use the righthanded-hitting Paulino in a platoon with Josh Thole, which means his first start will come Sunday night against the Phillies' Cliff Lee. Paulino is a career .338 hitter with an .881 OPS against lefties, so the Mets can wait for him to get up to speed behind the plate.

"You can do all the talking you want, but you've got to catch them, certainly, to get an idea," Collins said. "But he's played long enough, so he'll be able to adapt fast."

Then again, nothing has come quickly for Paulino since he signed a one-year, $1.3-million contract in December. The Mets knew he had eight games remaining on a 50-game suspension for failing a drug test last season. But he didn't show up for spring training until late March because of visa problems, then wound up on the DL to start the season because of anemia, a blood ailment that he says has been solved after two weeks of medication.

"It's kind of frustrating," Paulino said. "But it was out of my hands. There was nothing I could do. I've got to be ready from now on."

In 12 rehab games with Triple-A Buffalo, Paulino batted .190 (8-for-42) with two doubles and four RBIs.

"I felt much better the past week," Paulino said. "I feel my timing is going to be there."

To make room for Paulino, the Mets optioned Mike Nickeas to Buffalo.

Pagan getting closer

Angel Pagan, who has been on the DL since April 22 with an oblique strain, is to begin baseball activities "very soon," Collins said.