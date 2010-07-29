Phillies grab Oswalt as Mets miss out

Roy Oswalt agreed to join the Phillies Thursday, providing a boost to the two-time defending National League champions and making the Mets an even greater long shot to qualify for the postseason.

Oswalt, who turns 33 on Aug. 29, waived his no-trade clause in return for another $1 million guaranteed, which will be added to the buyout on his 2012 team option (for $16 million). The Phillies acquired Oswalt from Houston in return for lefthander J.A. Happ and lower-level prospects Anthony Gose, a centerfielder, and Jonathan Villar, a shortstop.

The Astros provided Philadelphia with $11 million toward the roughly $24 million that Oswalt has left on his deal, and Houston subsequently dealt Gose to Toronto for minor-league first baseman Brett Wallace.

The Mets spoke multiple times with the Astros about Oswalt but came away with the notion that Houston needed a "major-league piece" to make the deal work, for public-relations purposes. From the Mets' roster, that likely would have meant first baseman Ike Davis or starting pitcher Jon Niese, and the Mets weren't willing to trade either player.

The Mets also were surprised when they heard how much money Houston agreed to give to the Phillies.

Still in search of pitching upgrades, the Mets will continue to engage such possible trade partners as the Cubs (Ted Lilly) and the Blue Jays (Scott Downs). Most likely, however, the Mets won't make any deals by tomorrow's non-waivers trading deadline, and - if the team progresses in the pennant race - will take a look at players who pass through waivers in August. Both the Cubs' and Blue Jays' asking prices remained high; Toronto asked about players such as top prospect Wilmer Flores, a shortstop.

The Mets have some interest in Astros starting pitcher Brett Myers, but after trading Oswalt, Houston - whose owner, Drayton McLane, is philosophically opposed to rebuilding - seems likely to retain Myers and bring him back in 2011.

Mets players and manager Jerry Manuel acknowledged that the Phillies' acquisition of Oswalt obviously makes their rivals a greater threat.

"He's a horse, man," said the Mets' Carlos Beltran, who played with Oswalt on the 2004 Astros. "He's one of the pitchers, I compare him kind of like [Johan] Santana. He's going to give you good outings, and at the same time, he's going to give you opportunities to win ballgames. I really enjoyed playing with him.

"The Phillies, they're trying to get another guy to help them. It would've been great if it was a different story coming here, but it is what it is. I think we have to play with what we've got, and we have to find a way to be consistent."

Added Jose Reyes: "That guy, when he's healthy, he's one of the best pitchers in the league. They've got a strong starting rotation . . . They're going to be strong if they take that guy, for sure."

The Phillies, who began the day trailing Atlanta by 31/2 games (four in the loss column) in the NL East and San Francisco by 21/2 games (two in the loss column) for the wild card, now have a starting rotation featuring Roy Halladay, Oswalt and Cole Hamels.