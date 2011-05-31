Red-hot Reyes placed on bereavement list

Jose Reyes left the Mets Monday afternoon after learning of the death of his paternal grandmother and was placed on the bereavement list.

Indications are that Reyes, who immediately flew to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, will return for Thursday's series finale against the Pirates. Ruben Tejada replaced him at shortstop Monday night and had three hits.

Manager Terry Collins called Reyes' absence "a huge loss." Reyes had been on fire, batting .519 (14-for-27) with three doubles and two triples in his last six games, all of which were multihit games.

Reyes is batting .335. Willie Harris, who entered Monday night batting .227, led off in his place and went 0-for-5.

"This is a huge loss for us even for three or four or five days or whatever it's going to be," Collins said. "It's hard to replace him. I know Ruben will play great defense and no disrespect to Willie . . . but it's pretty hard to replace a guy who can do what Jose does on a daily basis."

The Mets activated Bobby Parnell from his rehab assignment, but he did not pitch Monday night.

Trainer's room

Ike Davis, who had been in Port St. Lucie, Fla., will be re-examined in New York Tuesday. Davis has been on the disabled list since May 11 with a sprained left ankle and bone bruise suffered in a collision with David Wright. He is not able to run.

"There's got to be a reason why this is not getting better," Collins said. "He's got a bone bruise and everybody's told me there's no guarantees how long it's going to take before it heals. I'm glad he's coming up and let's have the doctors take another look at it."

R.A. Dickey has been cleared to start against the Pirates Tuesday night despite the partially torn plantar fascia in his right foot.