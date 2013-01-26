Report: Carl Pavano ruptures spleen while shoveling snow

Carl Pavano has suffered a variety of unusual injuries in a variety of unusual ways during his career, but this is one we can all identify with.

The free-agent righthander, 37, recently suffered a ruptured spleen that will sideline him for six to eight weeks, according to foxsports.com. The injury occurred when Pavano slipped and fell while shoveling snow on his driveway in Vermont, a source said.

Pavano had been among a group of veteran pitchers whom the Mets considered for their rotation. They wound up landing righthander Shaun Marcum, who has agreed to the terms of a one-year deal worth $4 million to join the Mets, with another $4 million possible if he reaches incentives, a source confirmed Friday.

The deal is expected to be formally announced early next week. The righthander was scheduled to take his physical Friday. Marcum went 7-4 with a 3.70 ERA for the Brewers last season, when he battled elbow issues.

Meanwhile, no ruling is imminent as the Mets seek clarification of a rule that might impact their pursuit of free-agent outfielder Michael Bourn. As it stands now, the Mets would have to surrender their 11th overall draft pick to sign Bourn to a deal.