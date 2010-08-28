Reyes fields grounders, does not hit as he sits out with second oblique injury

Jose Reyes was back in uniform Saturday, so already that was progress, and the Mets were further encouraged when he did not report any problems after fielding ground balls during batting practice.

That was the extent of Reyes' workout - hitting will have to wait - but this second oblique issue is not as severe as the first one he suffered June 30. For that reason, Reyes is optimistic that he will return to the lineup soon. He just doesn't know when.

"It's better than [Friday]," Reyes said. "But it's still a little sore. The one in Puerto Rico was worse. This one is not that bad."

The more worrisome thing about this injury is that it is now considered a recurring condition, not unlike the hamstring problems that have plagued him throughout his career. That's why Reyes had been giving his oblique muscles daily maintenance with medicine-ball exercises before batting practice to keep that area loose.

The regimen had been working for the obliques, just as his individual stretching routine has kept his hamstrings intact this season. Still, the area tightened up on Reyes before Thursday's game and he had to leave the game after one awkward swing aggravated the old injury.

Beltran staying in CF

Despite Carlos Beltran's obvious mobility problems, manager Jerry Manuel reiterated Saturday that there are no plans to move him to a corner spot before next year - or even talk to him about it this season. No one in the organization has approached him on the topic.

"No, not at this point," Manuel said. "I think once this year is history, I think it will open up all kinds of conversations for the organization as to what would be the best way to go and how to approach it going forward."