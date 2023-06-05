Roger Craig dead, member of inaugural Mets team was 93

Roger Craig, the oldest living Met who was a member of the inaugural team in 1962, died Sunday at age 93.

The San Francisco Giants, whom Craig managed for eight seasons after his playing career ended, announced his passing.

Craig went 15-46 with a 4.14 ERA in 88 games for the Mets as the team went 40-120-1 in 1962 and 51-111 in 1963. Despite the team's struggles, Craig pitched 27 complete games in 64 starts.

The Mets traded Craig to the St. Louis Cardinals on Nov. 4, 1963, for George Altman and Bill Wakefield. Overall, Craig went 74-98 with a 3.83 ERA in 12 MLB seasons. He then went on to become a manager, amassing a 738-737 record with the San Diego Padres (1978-79) and Giants (1985-1992) and helping to lead the 1989 Giants to the National League pennant.

Craig won three World Series as a player (1955 and 1959 with the Dodgers, 1964 with the Cardinals) and one as a coach (1984, with the Tigers as a pitching coach).