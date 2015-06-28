Steven Matz also can hit the ball pretty well

To help their ailing offense, the Mets on Sunday will add a .300 hitter to the lineup: Steven Matz.

Matz was 7-for-23 (.304) with Triple-A Las Vegas this season with three RBIs. He had been hitless in nine previous career at-bats, all in 2014. "I know he's a pretty good offensive player for a pitcher," manager Terry Collins said of the Long Island lefthander, who is a righthanded hitter. "That's one of the phases that I'm not overly concerned about. I hope he gets some opportunities to help us offensively because we could use another bat in our lineup, for sure."

Matz will likely bat eighth against Reds righthander Josh Smith.