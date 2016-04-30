Terry Collins says normal routine should help Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom is scheduled to make his second start since the birth of his son Jaxon against the Giants and Matt Cain on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field, and manager Terry Collins said the return to a normal routine should help deGrom regain consistency after a health scare with his newborn.

DeGrom went 16 days between starts while on family medical leave when Jaxon was diagnosed with infant sleep apnea. But the baby is doing well, and deGrom returned to action with a strong 5 2⁄3 innings in a win over the Reds last Sunday.

“There is a pattern you get in as a baseball player,” Collins said. “When you’re out there every fifth day, you’re in a comfort zone. The fact Jake is back in more of a pattern will help him, and the fact things at home are settled down will ease his mind a little bit.”

K’s for kids

Steven Matz, who was Friday night’s starter against the Giants, has committed to raising money this season for Angela’s House, an organization dedicated to helping families on Long Island provide services to support technologically dependent and medically fragile children. Fans may join his Pledge It campaign and donate for every strikeout Matz records this season by visiting: pledgeit.org/steven-matz. Matz has pledged to match the first $10,000 raised. He struck out four Friday night.

Wright needs reps

Going into Friday night’s game against the Giants, third baseman David Wright was battling a six-game slump in which he was 4-for-26 (.154) after hitting .308 in his previous 10 games.

“What I see is a guy that had half a spring training,” Collins said. “He’s going through an adjustment period of trying to cut his workload down so he doesn’t overdo it, and yet you’re seeing some of the results that maybe he hasn’t had the reps he’s needed.”

Wright went 1-for-3 Friday night, with two walks. He walked and singled in the 12-run third inning.

Extra bases

Friday night’s game was the first of 17 games in 17 days. The Mets don’t have a day off until May 16 . . . Collins says he has no plans at the moment to call up a relief pitcher from Triple-A Las Vegas but said he will look at it on an “as-needed” basis when the Mets make an 11-game West Coast road trip.