Terry Collins will juggle Matt Harvey's schedule for All-Star start

CHICAGO -- If Matt Harvey gets the nod to start the All-Star Game at Citi Field, the Mets intend to do their part to ensure that the phenom can answer the call.

"I don't think there's any question," said Terry Collins, who is willing to juggle the pitcher's schedule to make it possible for him to start for the National League.

Harvey is scheduled to start on July 14 -- the Sunday before the All-Star break. If he starts as planned, Harvey would by rule be limited to one inning during the Midsummer Classic. The All-Star Game starter typically pitches more than one inning.

However, Collins said Harvey may be bumped to July 13, which would make him exempt from the pitch-count limit should NL manager Bruce Bochy choose Harvey.

"If Boch calls and says look, I want this kid to start, we'll do the best we can to make sure he's ready," Collins said. "If not, he's going to pitch the last day [before the break]."

Davis' swing improving

After reviewing the tape, hitting coach Dave Hudgens sees positive signs in Ike Davis' swing, though it appears the first baseman will remain in Triple-A Las Vegas.

The Mets are expected to see a steady dose of lefties through their series against the Diamondbacks."I think he's pretty close," Hudgens said. "I know they didn't want to bring him up because we're facing a ton of lefties right now, which makes sense."

Buck's not bitter

Catcher John Buck played down his anger at being lifted for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's loss to the White Sox.

Buck said his disappointment stemmed partly from taking a tough loss, though he acknowledged he was peeved at being lifted for pinch hitter Daniel Murphy.

Said Buck: "If I'm happy to get pinch hit [for], then [Collins] has a problem."