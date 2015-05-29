Travis d'Arnaud continues rehab, Michael Conforto, Jayce Boyd promoted

Travis d'Arnaud went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI groundout during the second game of his rehab stint with Mets Single-A Advanced affiliate St. Lucie on Thursday.

The Mets lost, 4-3, to Lakeland.

The catcher is working his way back from a fractured hand sustained during a game against the Marlins on April 19. He started at catcher on Wednesday and was the designated hitter on Thursday.

Expected to rejoin the major league squad at some point next week, d'Arnaud is 0-for-6 on the rehab assignment.

Third baseman Jeff McNeil was 2-for-3 with two walks and a double, and first baseman Dominic Smith was 2-for-5 with a double.

Smith, the Mets' top draft pick in 2013, is currently on a 10-game hitting streak during which he's batting .385 (15-for-39) with eight doubles. Smith started the season slowly, hitting .143 with one double in 17 games through May 7. He's 24-for-69 (.420) with 11 doubles in 18 games since.

Leftfielder Michael Conforto, the Mets' top draft pick in 2014, was promoted to Double-A Binghamton on Friday morning. Conforto batted .283 with a .350 on-base percentage and seven home runs with St. Lucie (22-25, T-4th place in Florida State League South, 10 games back). Conforto earned Florida State League Player of the Week honors twice this season.

Elsewhere in the minors

TRIPLE-A LAS VEGAS

(29-19, 1st place in Pacific Coast League Pacific Southern)

Matt Bowman continued his 2015 struggles, allowing five runs (four earned) in six innings during an 8-3 loss to Colorado Springs. Bowman, who had a 3.47 ERA in seven games (six starts) with Las Vegas in 2014, has allowed four or more earned runs in six of his nine starts this season and has a 6.85 ERA. Plus, he's had a particularly difficult time against lefthanded hitters. Lefties are hitting .390 with nine home runs against Bowman, while righties are batting .233 with zero home runs.

DOUBLE-A BINGHAMTON

(25-22, 3rd place in Eastern League Eastern, 5.5 games back)

Righthander Luis Cessa, lefthander Chase Huchingson and righthander Paul Sewald combined for a shutout in a 2-0 win over Portland. Cessa (4-3, 3.09 ERA) allowed three hits in six innings, striking out five. Huchingson struck out three in two hitless innings, allowing a walk. Sewald gave up two hits in the ninth but struck out one while earning his eighth save.

Shortstop Gavin Cecchini was 3-for-4 with a double. Leftfielder Jayce Boyd went 1-for-4 with a double and was promoted to Triple-A after the game, clearing a spot for Conforto.

The Mets selected Boyd, 24, in the sixth round of the 2012 draft. He's batting .304 with a .360 OBP, 16 doubles and one home run this season. He has a career .380 OBP in four minor league seasons.

SINGLE-A SAVANNAH

(22-25, 5th place in South Atlantic League Southern, 6 games back)

First baseman Jon Leroux hit a one-out walkoff solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to give the Sand Gnats a 2-1 win over Charleston. Shortstop Jean Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a triple. Savannah starter Ricky Knapp struck out seven in five innings and reliever Casey Delgado struck out seven in his four innings.