Travis d'Arnaud suffers bone bruise in right wrist

Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud was dealt a setback in his return from a fractured finger on Thursday when he suffered a bone bruise in his right wrist while hitting and had to remove himself from a minor- league rehab appearance.

General manager Sandy Alderson said d'Arnaud was examined Friday in Florida by the team's hand specialist, who happened to be in the vicinity. The wrist injury is unrelated to the finger, Alderson said, and d'Arnaud will resume his rehab assignment once the new discomfort subsides.

The Mets had hoped to have d'Arnaud back next week after he played for Triple-A Las Vegas, but Alderson said, "He's going to stay in Port St. Lucie . . . My guess is that's going to delay him slightly."

Alderson also said David Wright had epidural steroid injections in his back Monday when he visited Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles. His return is not imminent.

"Right now he's had the injections," Alderson said. "His progress following the injections is going to be assessed early next week. So at that point we should have some more information."

Wright has been out since April 15 with what started as a hamstring strain. He has since been diagnosed with lumbar spinal stenosis.

In other injury news, manager Terry Collins said relievers Bobby Parnell and Vic Black are "both close," but Alderson sounded a note of caution. "We don't have a clear timetable for either Vic or Bobby at this point," he said.

Tejada's time?

Ruben Tejada hit second and started at third after a challenging chat with Collins. Tejada went 2-for-4. "Ruben Tejada is a very good baseball player," he said. "I talked to him earlier today . . . It's time to step up."