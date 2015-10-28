Twitter has fun with Bartolo Colon, Mets in 14-inning loss

The last time Mets fans saw their team in the World Series, they could only share their pain to the folks unfortunate enough to sit around them.

But as the Mets and Royals battled in a 14-inning instant classic to open the 2015 World Series, baseball fans everywhere were able to air their greivences on Twitter.

Between Bartolo Colon's late appearance and the game's inabity to end, here are some of the best tweets from the Mets' Game 1 marathon.

Like Matt Harvey, I am beyond my inning limit. — Todd Radom (@ToddRadom) October 28, 2015

WHY WON’T THIS GAME DIE — Adam Scarecrow-bi (@Adam_Jacobi) October 28, 2015

I wonder if Bartolo Colon has seen his hair from behind @Supercuts #WorldSeries @Mets — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) October 28, 2015

Bartolo Colon looks like he lowkey drives one of those shuttle buses at the airport — Roger Dorn (@RogerJDorn) October 28, 2015

(Bartolo Colon untucks shirt) (Dozens of stolen claw machine prizes spill out) — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) October 28, 2015

I want to punch Bald Tony Romo right now. #crownie #LGM — Boomer Esiason (@7BOOMERESIASON) October 28, 2015

When this game started, the Cubs were the defending World Series champions. — Jesse Spector (@jessespector) October 28, 2015

Ppl already deserting their fox baseball blackout truck parody Twitter accounts for their Bortolo Colon's necklace parody Twitter accounts — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) October 28, 2015

.@MLB can we do penalty kicks soon? — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 28, 2015

Somewhere, Keith Hernandez is delirious right now — Anthony De Rosa (@AntDeRosa) October 28, 2015

If this game goes another inning, just let George Brett hit for the Royals and Keith Hernandez hit for the Mets — Anthony Rieber (@therealarieber) October 28, 2015