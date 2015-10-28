SportsBaseballMets

Twitter has fun with Bartolo Colon, Mets in 14-inning loss

Bartolo Colon of the New York Mets throws a pitch...

Bartolo Colon of the New York Mets throws a pitch in the twelfth inning against the Kansas City Royals during Game One of the 2015 World Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 27, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey

The last time Mets fans saw their team in the World Series, they could only share their pain to the folks unfortunate enough to sit around them.

But as the Mets and Royals battled in a 14-inning instant classic to open the 2015 World Series, baseball fans everywhere were able to air their greivences on Twitter.

Between Bartolo Colon's late appearance and the game's inabity to end, here are some of the best tweets from the Mets' Game 1 marathon.

More Mets headlines

Didn't find what you were looking for?