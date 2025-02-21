Mets' Clay Holmes on Yankees' facial-hair move: 'Surprising that it's here'

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The news that shook the baseball world Friday — the Yankees updating their facial-hair policy to allow for “well-groomed beards” — was received warmly in Mets land, where many a former Yank have taken scruffy refuge through the years, especially lately.

“There’s always talks about the day will probably come,” Clay Holmes said of Hal Steinbrenner’s announcement. “But it kind of felt like a day far off. Surprising that it’s here. I think it’s obviously the players wanted it. It’s good to see a little more freedom.”

Carlos Mendoza said: “Good for them. It goes to show you that they’re willing to make adjustments. They felt that that was probably something they needed to do, and they did it.”

Virtually all of the ex-Yankees who come to Queens go through a facial-hair experimentation phase, from a thoroughly bearded Luis Severino last season to Mendoza, who sported a goatee during spring training 2024, his first as Mets manager after about a decade and a half in the Yankees’ organization.

Holmes spent 2021-24 in the Bronx before signing with the Mets in December. He said some players have an “emotional attachment” to their banned looks, but he never had much of a problem complying (as long as he didn’t push it past three days without shaving). He had to abandon his long beard and longer hair after the Pirates traded him to the Yankees.

“It’s something that’s been attached to the Yankees,” Holmes said. “That’s the thing for me: When I got traded over, I had long hair and big beard and shaved it off. There is something about that physical, tangible thing of ‘I’m with the Yankees now, this is gone.’ It makes things a little more real.”

Vibe check

Tyrone Taylor found a mystery loaf of bread in his locker Friday morning. It looked delicious, but he had no idea where it came from.

Turns out, Ryne Stanek's wife, Jessica, likes to bake, so Ryne has taken to giving out bread to teammates and other Mets employees.

Pete Alonso received one, too. He and Stanek embraced.

"I love you," Alonso said.

Extra bases

A highlight from the Mets’ workout: After Brandon Nimmo struck out swinging against David Peterson during live batting practice, he shook his head and asked what the last pitch was. “I didn’t even know he had a curveball,” Nimmo said. Peterson threw that pitch just 8% of the time in 2024 . . . Brett Baty has been taking ground balls at shortstop, according to Mendoza, who didn’t rule out trying Baty there during exhibition games later in camp. “He’s got the arm. It comes down to, can he get to the ball? Range and all that,” Mendoza said. “And we think he’s capable of (it), but for now we’ll see him in games at third and at second base.”