Yankees change facial hair policy, will allow 'well-groomed beards'

Yankees pitcher Devin Williams arrived for spring training in Tampa...

Yankees pitcher Devin Williams arrived for spring training in Tampa with a beard, but shaved it off before the first workout. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

TAMPA, Fla. – The Yankees' long-standing policy regarding facial hair is no more.

In what can only be described as a bombshell – considering the policy dates to 1976 and was instituted by George Steinbrenner three years after he bought the team – managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner made the announcement in a Friday morning news release.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback,” Hal Steinbrenner, the youngest of George’s four children, said. “These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years. Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.”

The number of players pushing back on the policy over the years is an extensive one, with new closer Devin Williams the latest. The righthander has long worn a beard and even appeared with some growth on his cheeks in his official team photo, which was taken earlier in the week.

Milwaukee Brewers' Devin Williams reacts after recording a save during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Milwaukee. Credit: AP/Aaron Gash

As part of the policy – now officially the former policy – players were allowed to grow a mustache, but all other facial hair was prohibited. Additionally, hair from the scalp was not allowed to reach the collar, something failed prospect Clint Frazier ran afoul of during his first spring training with the club in 2017.

Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman, who started with the club as an intern in 1986, are expected to address the policy change later Friday morning.

