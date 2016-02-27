Yoenis Cespedes calls an automobile audible with another Polaris Slingshot at Mets camp

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Yoenis Cespedes auto expo may roll on for at least one more day, but it turns out that the slugger called a late audible.

“He was going to bring something else,” said Alex Vega, Cespedes’ car customizer, who a day before had promised a special surprise to cap the week.

Perhaps it will come today. Or maybe not. Cespedes seems to enjoy surprises.

“Bicycle tomorrow,” Cespedes said as he climbed into his Polaris Slingshot three-wheeler, essentially the same vehicle he drove on Tuesday. This time it was painted black with blue trim, the only major difference from the red and black version he also owns.

Cespedes drove the oversized motorcycle despite temperatures dipping into the 40s Saturday morning, when the Mets were required to report at 8 for a meeting.

It may not have been as distinctive as what he had promised the day before, but the black and blue Slingshot was the fifth different vehicle he has taken to the park in six days.

The others include an Alfa Romeo coupe, a Ford F-250 truck and a satin-black Lamborghini. All told, the vehicles used for Cespedes’ morning commute at his first week in camp cost a little more than $1 million.