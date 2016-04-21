Yoenis Cespedes’ strikeouts no problem for Mets manager Terry Collins

PHILADELPHIA — Nobody has exemplified the Mets’ all-or-nothing offense better than Yoenis Cespdes.

In a 5-4 loss to the Phillies in 11 innings on Wednesday, the Mets’ slugger hit his fourth homer of the team’s current road trip, a solo shot ahead of Lucas Duda’s own blast in the fifth inning. But Cespedes also struck out, adding to his team-high total of 20.

For the Mets, who struck out 17, the whiffs have been the cost of doing business.

“Right now, he’s just getting a little too aggressive at certain times,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Cespedes before the game. “But we’re seeing the damage when he’s making contact.”

Indeed, Cespedes has seven extra-base hits on the road trip.

Harvey works

Matt Harvey takes the mound in Friday’s series opener against the Braves with an 0-3 mark and a 5.71 ERA. But Collins is hoping that a bullpen session on Tuesday offers a sign of things to come.

“He thought it was the best bullpen he’s had in a long time so it was really good news,” Collins said.

Harvey has struck out only nine batters, the fewest in any three-game stretch in his career. After the righthander’s last start, pitching coach Dan Warthen blamed a mechanical issue for some of his problems.

Back in town

It appears Jacob deGrom will get a few more days with his newborn son, Jaxon. The righthander’s bullpen tune-up session will take place Friday at the team’s complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

From there, deGrom will rejoin the Mets in Atlanta, ahead of his start in Sunday’s series finale. He has not pitched in a big- league game since April 8 — the Mets’ home opener at Citi Field.

Extra bases

Curtis Granderson appeared to violate a rule in the fifth inning, when he used a cellphone to record Duda’s home run celebration. Cellphones are prohibited in the dugout during games. He likely will receive a warning from MLB . . . Logan Verrett, deGrom’s replacement in the rotation, will not be available to pitch in relief until Saturday. He tossed six scoreless innings on Tuesday.