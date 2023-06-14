Michael Harris-led Braves beat Tigers 10-7 in 1st game of doubleheader

DETROIT — Michael Harris went 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs as the Atlanta Braves beat the Detroit Tigers 10-7 on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Ronald Acuna Jr. had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs to help the NL-East leading Braves avoid losing three straight for the first time in a month.

“They’re unafraid and there’s no defensiveness to them when they’re in the batter’s box,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It starts at the top with Acuna and they’re a threat from pitch one. Their offense is built with balance. They have power throughout.

"They have a certain flair and freedom that they play with that usually comes with teams that believe they can win.”

Atlanta ace Spencer Strider (7-2) benefitted from pitching for a high-scoring team, picking up the win despite giving up five runs and seven hits in five innings. The right-hander gave up three homers, walked two, hit a batter and struck out six to increase his major-league leading total to 127 this season.

“I wasn’t very good, and we won the game, that’s what matters," Strider said. “So, credit to everybody else."

Tigers rookie Reese Olson (0-2) gave up seven runs — six earned — on five hits and two walks over three innings.

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera celebrates his two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Detroit ended a nine-game losing streak Monday night in 10 innings against Atlanta after trailing by three in the ninth, but couldn't pull off another comeback in the second game of the series. Eric Haase hit a bases-loaded single to pull within three runs, but Jonathan Schoop followed with a grounder up the middle that was tracked down by second baseman Ozzie Albies and his throw to first ended the game.

The Tigers got off to a powerful start in the first inning when Spencer Torkelson hit a 436-foot homer to left-center that went off the brick wall beyond the fence.

Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, his first of the year and No. 508 of his career, and Haase in the next at-bat had a solo shot that gave the Tigers a 4-0 lead.

The cushion didn't last long.

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Tyler Holton throws against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

Acuna hit a two-run homer — his 14th — in the third and later in the game, the speedy outfielder stole his NL-leading 29th base.

Harris hit a tiebreaking, two-run double to put Atlanta ahead in a five-run inning that gave the Braves a 7-4 lead. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year, who has turned around his season offensively over the last week, hit his fifth homer in the seventh to restore a three-run lead.

Detroit had chances to keep up with the Braves by loading the bases against Strider in the fifth, but came away with only one run on a wild pitch before Andy Ibanez struck out to end the inning. The Tigers loaded the bases again in the eighth against Nick Anderson, who struck out Matt Vierling to get out of the jam.

CLIMBING THE CHARTS

Cabrera hit a double in the ninth and his three-hit game pulled him within one hit of matching Alex Rodriguez's total of 3,115 for 21st on the all-time list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

RHP Jesse Chavez was helped off the field by two athletic trainers, keeping weight off his left leg, after he was hit on the shin by Cabrera's comebacker in the sixth inning.

“X-rays here were negative,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s getting further tests and we’ll know more later."

MLB DEBUT

Tigers RHP Brendan White played in the majors for the first time and gave up Harris' solo homer and struck out three in two innings against one of the best lineups in baseball.

“It’s definitely a confidence boost,” White said.

UP NEXT

The Braves, who expect to start RHP AJ Smith-Shawver, return home to play the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night.

Detroit plays at the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins on Thursday night, planning to start LHP Matthew Boyd.