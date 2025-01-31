SportsBaseball

Mickey Moniak defeats the Los Angeles Angels in salary arbitration

By The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mickey Moniak defeated the Los Angeles Angels in salary arbitration on Friday when the outfielder was awarded a raise to $2 million instead of the team’s offer of $1.5 million.

Melinda Gordon, Samantha Tower and John Woods made the decision one day after listening to arguments.

Moniak hit .219 with 14 homers and a career-high 49 RBIs last year. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $770,000.

Right-hander Jovan Oviedo lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday in the first salary arbitration decision of the year and will earn $850,000 instead of his request for $1.15 million.

A decision is pending for Pittsburgh pitcher Dennis Santana, who asked for $2.1 million and was offered $1.4 million.

Eight other players are scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14. Angels first baseman/second baseman Luis Rengifo has asked for $5.95 million and been offered $5.8 million.

