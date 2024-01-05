Former Padres catcher Austin Nola agrees to minor league deal with Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Former San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola has agreed to a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes an invitation to major league spring training.

Nola, 34, batted .146 with a .260 on-base percentage, one homer and eight RBIs in 52 games with the Padres last season. He has a career batting average of .249 with a .326 on-base percentage, 24 homers and 136 RBIs in 345 games with the Seattle (2019-20) and the Padres (2020-23).

Although he’s primarily a catcher, Nola also has made appearances at first base, second base, third base and in the outfield.

The Nola deal came two weeks after the Brewers signed catcher Eric Haase to a $1 million, one-year contract. Haase, 31, batted .201 with a .247 on-base percentage, four homers, 26 RBIs and four steals in 89 games with Detroit and Cleveland last season.

Haase's deal includes $250,000 in performance bonuses for games; $50,000 for 25 and each additional 25 through 125.

Milwaukee needs to find a new backup catcher to replace Victor Caratini, who agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with Houston. Milwaukee returns William Contreras as its starting catcher after he hit .289 with 17 homers, 78 RBIs and an .825 OPS last season.