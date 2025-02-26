Brewers pitcher JB Bukauskas likely to miss entire season because of lat surgery
PHOENIX — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher JB Bukauskas is expected to miss the entire season because of lat surgery, the latest injury-related setback for a former first-round draft pick.
The 28-year-old Bukauskas missed most of the 2024 season with a lat injury as well. The right-hander went 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in six relief appearances with Milwaukee and had a 0-0 record with a 1.80 ERA in six outings with Triple-A Nashville.
Bukauskas is 2-2 with a 5.04 ERA in 33 career appearances, all in relief. The Houston Astros selected him out of North Carolina with the 15th overall pick in the 2017 draft.
